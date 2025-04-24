A student has been killed and three others injured in a knife attack at a secondary school in Nantes, western France, on Thursday. | Getty Images

The incident occurred around midday local time at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides secondary school. According to police, the attacker was a 15-year-old student who entered the school grounds armed with a knife. Authorities say he made his way to the second floor, where he fatally stabbed one student, before returning downstairs and attacking at least three more teenagers.

The attacker was eventually overpowered by teachers before police arrived at the scene. A police spokesperson confirmed the detention and said there is currently “no indication of a terrorist motive” behind the assault.

All three injured students were treated for their wounds. The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The French news outlet BFM reported that the student who died in the attack was female, though officials have not yet confirmed this detail publicly.