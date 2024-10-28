Obsessed fan sends Brazilian beauty influencer a teddy bear - complete with a tracking device
Horrified Carol Souza, who regularly posts raunchy videos of herself in skimpy lingerie, says she thought the white teddy had been sent by an innocent fan.
But she was terrified when she discovered the creepy gift actually contained an Apple AirTag tracker. The tag's ultra-wideband technology meant the user could locate Carol to within 12ft of her actual position at her home in Brazil.
Carol told local media: "I received the teddy bear a few weeks ago from one of my most active followers. At the time, I thought it was just another gesture of affection - I didn't even imagine what would come hidden inside him."
But after a few days, local media reported on October 27, she saw something off about the bear's stitching.
She said: "It took me a few days to realise that something was wrong. I noticed a poorly finished seam on one of the bear's paws. That’s when I decided to investigate further and I found the AirTag hidden."
She added: "My first reaction was to block the follower on social media. I did not confront him directly. But I am considering making a complaint to the police because this situation has messed with me a lot."
Carol said she no longer feels safe knowing that the stalker could have been within a few feet of her for weeks without her knowing.
She explained: "I felt extremely uncomfortable and vulnerable. It was as if my privacy had been completely invaded. It’s a very strange and scary feeling to know that someone was trying to track me down."
Carol added: "After this, I was much more cautious. Although I know that most fans have good intentions, this event has made me rethink my relationship with the gifts I receive."
But although the teddy bear may be the creepiest fan present, it's not the strangest, she says
Carol explained: "I’ve already received a set of kitchenware, a Bible and even a set of vibrators. It’s funny to see how fans have different ways of showing affection and admiration."
And she added: "I believe that the total value of the gifts I have received over the years exceeds BRL 150,000 (GBP 20,265). Many of them are luxury items, like handbags and shoes, that end up having significant value."
