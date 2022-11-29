Ms Zelenska visited London and addressed MPs in-person at Westminster as she spoke of the horrific crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops amid the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska has told British MPs that Russian forces have committed “thousands of crimes” amid the war with Ukraine - including the rape of children as young a four-years-old. The First Lady addressed MPs in-person at Westminster as she visited London.

Speaking in her native Ukrainian, Ms Zelenska said: “We have documented thousands of crimes including sexual violence. The youngest girl who was raped by the Russian occupiers was four years old. The oldest survivor was 85.”

She added that “torture chambers” had been found in towns and villages which Russian troops had previously occupied. She said: “We do not know how many boys and girls and women and men became the victims of torture and violence brought by the Russian occupiers. But it’s important to understand that Russia brought the systematic violence.”

The First Lady also urged the UK to back a “special tribunal” which would see Russia faced with the “crime of aggression” against Ukraine. Ms Zelenska told MPs that the UK should be a “leader” in calling for this, adding: “We need to unite the world community just as it happened in January 1942 to support the special tribunal against the aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

“I’m asking you a small favour to become the world leader in the justice efforts. I believe that London can give this decisive impetus so that the world can become better, fairer, thanks to you.”