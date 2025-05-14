A former Olympic cyclist and world champion has been given a suspended sentence over a charge linked to a crash that killed his wife - who was also an Olympian.

Australian Melissa Hoskins died aged 32 after being hit by a car outside home where she and her husband Rohan Dennis lived in Adelaide.

Dennis was sentenced to one year, four months and 28 days in jail, to be suspended on the condition that Dennis also enter into a two-year good behaviour bond.

BRESCIA, ITALY - JULY 17: Melissa Hoskins of Australia women's track cycling team poses during a media day on July 17, 2012 in Brescia, Italy. (Photo by Dino Panato/Getty Images) | Dino Panato/Getty Image

His driver’s licence was also suspended.

The 34-year-old appeared before the South Australia District Court on Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of committing an aggravated act likely to cause harm. It happened on December 30, 2023.

Gold Medalist, Rohan Dennis of Team Australia celebrates with a medal during the Men's Individual Time Trial medal ceremony on day seven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Dennis was arrested after Hoskins was struck by his car in front of their home. She suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Hoskins represented Australia in the team pursuit on the track at the Olympics in London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as being part of the squad which won the world title in 2015.

The couple were married in 2018 and have two children.

Dennis retired at the end of the 2023 season after a career which saw him twice win the world time trial title, as well as an Olympic bronze medal in the same discipline in Tokyo. He added a silver in the team pursuit in London and wore the yellow jersey at the Tour de France after winning the opening time trial in 2015.

He also competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.