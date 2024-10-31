The moment heavily armed police seize an on-the-run gunman who had taken hostages at a children's birthday, was captured on camera.

This is the terrifying moment an on-the-run gunman who had taken hostages at a children's birthday party is seized by heavily armed police. The fugitive, armed with a 7.62-calibre assault rifle, had burst into a restaurant in Paranagua, in the Brazilian state of Parana, after escaping police and tried to hide.

Shocking footage from the hostage drama shows the gunman pretending to be one of the party guests as pursuing police arrive at the eaterie on Sunday (October 27). Two heavily armed officers with their guns trained on him force him apart from the terrified children he'd been using as human shields.

7.62 caliber rifle found by police in Paranagua, Brazil after capturing a gunman holding hostages at a child's birthday party | PMPR/NF/newsX

Parents can be seen pulling their sobbing children away as they stare straight into the Military Police guns. After forcing the suspect to raise his hands one of the officers gets him in a jujitsu stranglehold and takes the gunman to the ground where his partner handcuffs him.

Police later found his military-issue assault rifle, rounds of live ammunition and fake police badges hidden nearby. It later emerged that police had been hunting for the gunman, who has not been named, after he fled with his rifle during a car stop.

He is being held by police on firearms charges, reports local media.

