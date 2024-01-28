One person dies after gunmen attack Istanbul church during Mass

A person has died after two masked gunmen attacked an Istanbul church during Mass

A person has died after masked gunmen have attacked an Istanbul church during Mass. Turkish officials have said that two “masked assailants” attacked the Santa Maria Church at around 11.40am. The Santa Maria Church is in the Sariyer district in Istanbul.

At the time of writing, it is not yet known what the motive of the attack is and whether it is linked to any group. Sky News reports that “T24 confirmed reports that one person died after being shot in the head during the attack. They also reported that the attackers escaped and others in the church threw themselves on the ground to protect themselves. No other injuries have been confirmed.”

Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said on X that “A large-scale investigation into the issue and efforts to catch the attackers have been initiated. We strongly condemn this vile attack.” The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu has said “We will never allow those who try to destroy our unity and peace by attacking the religious places of our city."