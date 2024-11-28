OnlyFans porn star Ketlin Groisman auctions off her 'restored' virginity to the highest bidder
OnlyFans star Ketlin Groisman, 25, says she blew 18,000 Brazilian reals (£2,455) on the procedure and has already turned down one offer of 500,000 reals (£68,200).
One wealthy suitor in Italy wanted to spend the whole weekend with Ketlin with her new virginity as the icing on the cake.
She told local media in Brazil: "The surgery was an absolute success. Now I want to relive the feeling of my first time, knowing exactly what I want, so it will be unforgettable, to say the least."
And she says she does not care about critics who attack her for selling her body.
She said: "I don’t bother with what they say. A woman does whatever she wants with her own body. I will not limit myself to what others say."
Story: NewsX
