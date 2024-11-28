A raunchy adult star whose virginity was porn again with surgery to restore her hymen says she is going to auction herself off to the highest bidder.

OnlyFans star Ketlin Groisman, 25, says she blew 18,000 Brazilian reals (£2,455) on the procedure and has already turned down one offer of 500,000 reals (£68,200).

One wealthy suitor in Italy wanted to spend the whole weekend with Ketlin with her new virginity as the icing on the cake.

Ketlin Groisman

She told local media in Brazil: "The surgery was an absolute success. Now I want to relive the feeling of my first time, knowing exactly what I want, so it will be unforgettable, to say the least."

And she says she does not care about critics who attack her for selling her body.

She said: "I don’t bother with what they say. A woman does whatever she wants with her own body. I will not limit myself to what others say."

