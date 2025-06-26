An OnlyFans porn star who says she is looking for true love has launched an online contest to select a boyfriend from her hundreds of thousands of besotted fans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dark-haired beauty Tifany Rocha, 25, told her 350,000 Instagram followers she is "ready to settle down" after enjoying a wild single life for two years.

And the Brazilian model started an online selection process and invited fans to apply if they are ready to "treat me like a true princess".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the adult star says the biggest turn-off for any applicants would be a micro-manhood.

Tifany stated: "It has to be medium or large in size."

Tifany Rocha, 25, has opened a selection process to find a new boyfriend | @tifanyrochaa/Newsflash/NX

Other requirements could be easier to match - being of legal age, into fitness, a non-smoker and child-free.

Hopefuls can apply via a link in Tifany’s Instagram bio, where they can fill out a form that she will scrutinise personally.

In the next stage, the model will go on a few dates with all the shortlisted candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tifany Rocha has revealed what she’s looking for in a man | @tifanyrochaa/Newsflash/NX

But Tifany - a favourite on erotic platforms like OnlyFans and Privacy - says she is not willing to drop her standards to find a man.

She said: "I'm ready to settle down and get serious. But he needs to be funny, have good taste in music, and his own income. He also has to be loyal and treat me like a true princess."

Story: NewsX