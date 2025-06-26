OnlyFans porn star Tifany Rocha opens online selection process to find a boyfriend

By Simona Kitanovska
26th Jun 2025, 11:06am
An OnlyFans porn star who says she is looking for true love has launched an online contest to select a boyfriend from her hundreds of thousands of besotted fans.

Dark-haired beauty Tifany Rocha, 25, told her 350,000 Instagram followers she is "ready to settle down" after enjoying a wild single life for two years.

And the Brazilian model started an online selection process and invited fans to apply if they are ready to "treat me like a true princess".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the adult star says the biggest turn-off for any applicants would be a micro-manhood.

Tifany stated: "It has to be medium or large in size."

Tifany Rocha, 25, has opened a selection process to find a new boyfriendplaceholder image
Tifany Rocha, 25, has opened a selection process to find a new boyfriend | @tifanyrochaa/Newsflash/NX

Other requirements could be easier to match - being of legal age, into fitness, a non-smoker and child-free.

Hopefuls can apply via a link in Tifany’s Instagram bio, where they can fill out a form that she will scrutinise personally.

In the next stage, the model will go on a few dates with all the shortlisted candidates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tifany Rocha has revealed what she’s looking for in a manplaceholder image
Tifany Rocha has revealed what she’s looking for in a man | @tifanyrochaa/Newsflash/NX

But Tifany - a favourite on erotic platforms like OnlyFans and Privacy - says she is not willing to drop her standards to find a man.

She said: "I'm ready to settle down and get serious. But he needs to be funny, have good taste in music, and his own income. He also has to be loyal and treat me like a true princess."

Story: NewsX

Related topics:InstagramBrazil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice