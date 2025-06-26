OnlyFans porn star Tifany Rocha opens online selection process to find a boyfriend
Dark-haired beauty Tifany Rocha, 25, told her 350,000 Instagram followers she is "ready to settle down" after enjoying a wild single life for two years.
And the Brazilian model started an online selection process and invited fans to apply if they are ready to "treat me like a true princess".
But the adult star says the biggest turn-off for any applicants would be a micro-manhood.
Tifany stated: "It has to be medium or large in size."
Other requirements could be easier to match - being of legal age, into fitness, a non-smoker and child-free.
Hopefuls can apply via a link in Tifany’s Instagram bio, where they can fill out a form that she will scrutinise personally.
In the next stage, the model will go on a few dates with all the shortlisted candidates.
But Tifany - a favourite on erotic platforms like OnlyFans and Privacy - says she is not willing to drop her standards to find a man.
She said: "I'm ready to settle down and get serious. But he needs to be funny, have good taste in music, and his own income. He also has to be loyal and treat me like a true princess."
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.