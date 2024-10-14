Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An erotic star and social media influencer has been on the run for more than a week after violating a restraining order not to approach a teenage sister whom she had earlier attacked.

Michaela Reis Vargas Alexandre from Tijucas, Santa Catarina State, Brazil, was banned from approaching her 18-year-old sister on March 21, after she scratched and beat her.

The 25-year-old OnlyFans star reportedly went as far as kicking and scratching her sister, causing her injuries to the ear and head. Eyewitnesses at the time claimed she had even tried to kill her, after which she was handed a restraining order by a local court.

Initially intended for 60 days, the order was extended for another 180 days on May 20, before the influencer, who boasts more than 43,000 followers on Instagram, breached it earlier this month.

But a preventive arrest warrant issued by police after her sister reported the latest incident has prompted the 25-year-old PE teacher and bodybuilding enthusiast to go into hiding. Michaela "was aware that any failure to comply with the protective measures could result in her arrest", said a police officer citing the arrest warrant.

The warrant further stipulated that the arrest must be carried out immediately in the event of a violation. But police delegate Rodrigo Dantas informed local media that she still had not been found at 2pm on Thursday October 10.

The arrest was reportedly requested by the victim's lawyer, who did not provide further details on how the protective measure was violated. Meanwhile, the police are continuing their search for Michaela.