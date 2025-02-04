Five people have been shot at a school in Sweden, after a shooting forced the school into lockdown.

The attack occurred before 1pm local time on Tuesday afternoon, in Örebro, around 200km west of Stockholm. The extent of the injuries remains unclear, and police have warned the public to stay away from the area as the situation remains ongoing.

A police spokesperson, Lars Hedelin, described the situation as “active” and “life-threatening”, with authorities responding to what local media reports suggest involved an automatic weapon.

Authorities confirmed that an emergency operation was underway, warning residents: “Listen to the police officers at the scene. The operation concerns threats of deadly violence. The operation is still ongoing.”

A later police statement added: “There has been a shooting at the school. Four people have been shot. The extent of the injuries is unclear. The operation is still ongoing.”

That number was later revised to five victims, as the investigation expanded.

Police also confirmed that the charges currently under investigation include attempted murder, arson, and an aggravated weapons offence.

Footage from the scene shows armed police and emergency services gathered outside the school, focusing on the junior section of the building. Some individuals are believed to still be inside, with students being held in nearby schools for security purposes.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether a suspect has been caught, and the motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Swedish news agency TT: “The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing. The government is in close contact with the police, and is closely following developments.”