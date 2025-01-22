Outrage after officials store bodies from Grand Kartal ski resort hotel fire in Turkey in fried chicken lorry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At least 76 people were killed and 51 were injured following the blaze at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, in north-western Turkey, early on Tuesday morning (January 21).
And these images reportedly showing the bodies of the deceased being stored using a lorry featuring images of fried chicken on its side have caused outrage in the country.
Local media reports said that the bodies were placed in the cold storage lorry in front of Bolu Abant Izzet Baysal Training and Research Hospital due to the morgue being full.
Reports say that a number of the bodies have yet to be identified and the failure of officials to cover the fried chicken imagery on the side of the lorry has caused fury among the already grief-stricken families of the deceased.
After strong reactions in Turkish media and online, officials reportedly covered the imagery on the side of the lorry with a white tarpaulin.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared Wednesday a day of mourning.
He said on X, formerly Twitter: "Today is not a day for politics; it is a day for solidarity, for being one and together."
The 12-storey building was built on a cliff, making it more complicated for firefighters to put out the blaze after they arrived on the scene at around 4:15 am local time, nearly one hour after the fire broke out.
Nine people have been arrested as investigators attempt to determine the cause of the blaze.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.