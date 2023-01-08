Vanuatu is home to about 280,000 people

A tsunami warning was issued after a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.

The earthquake was centred 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre – before withdrawing it hours later, saying the threat had passed.

An aerial view of a cruise ship docked on December 07, 2019 in Port Vila, Vanuatu. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)