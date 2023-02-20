The bus driver reportedly lost control of the brakes

The crash happened overnight near the town of Kallar Kahar, some 80 miles south of Islamabad, in Punjab province, deputy commissioner Quratulain Malik said.

She said the injured had all been taken to hospital, with police saying they were still investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver of the bus, who was carrying a wedding party, reportedly lost control after the brakes failed en route to Lahore from Islamabad according to Pakistani news outlet Dawn. Rescue officials said that the bus went off track and crashed into three different vehicles moving on the opposite side.

Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Quratulain Malik told Dawn: "The vehicle was passing through a curved patch of the Islamabad-Lahore motorway when its brakes failed and the bus smashed into two cars coming from the opposite side.

“Six passengers received critical injuries and they were rushed to Rawalpindi."

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and ordered authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to violations of traffic rules, resulting in the deaths of thousands every year.