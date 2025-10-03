Pelin Kiyga: Video shows husband trying to save wife who died in elevator crash in Turkey
The incident happened in an 11-storey apartment building in the Altaylilar neighbourhood of Tarsus, a city in Turkey's Mersin province on September 30.
Pelin Yasot Kiyga had boarded the lift as the 27-year-old left her seventh-floor apartment to go to work.
But suddenly, the lift got stuck and then a short while later it crashed to the ground together with the concrete counter weights.
Her husband Gokhan Kiyga, 34, injured his foot while trying to prise open the doors to rescue her.
Footage shows him calling for help on his phone as the lift is stuck, before trying to open the doors to free his wife. The video also shows him holding his head in his hands and then running downstairs as he realises what has happened.
Emergency teams including paramedics and police rushed to the scene after being notified.
Pelin, who was injured in the fall, was taken by ambulance to the district state hospital but her injuries were to severe and she was later declared dead. The young mother from Mersin leaves behind one child.
Police said 17 people have been interviewed and they have arrested three people, including the former company manager responsible for the lift, the current manager, and the site manager. Residents had reportedly written in the building’s WhatsApp group that the lift had been malfunctioning for over a month before the crash.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Story: NewsX