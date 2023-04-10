Leaked documents from February 2023 have shown that Ukraine's fight back against Russia may be under pressure

Unverified leaked documents from the Pentagon has detailed the state of Ukraine's air defences. (Credit: Getty Images)

Pentagon documents detailing confidential information about Ukraine's defences have been leaked, with US officials under pressure to find out how the information was made public.

The documents were leaked on Sunday (9 April), and were labelled 'secret'. However, the validity of the documents have still to be confirmed by the Pentagon.

Alongside information about the Ukraine war, information about the Middle East and Africa were also included. The investigation into the leaking of the confidential documents is in its early stages, although it is believed at this point that the leak likely came from a US source.

There have been concerns that the information could weaken Ukraine's position against Russia. Ukrainian officials met to discuss the possible ramifications of the leaks and preventative measures going forward.

But what information did the documents reveal - and what has the US said about the leaks? Here's everything you need to know.

What did the leaked Pentagon documents reveal about the Ukraine war?

The biggest piece of information learned from the documents was that Ukraine's air defences could be close to running out of ammunition and missiles in its fight against Russia. In the documents, the country's Soviet-era S-300 air defence systems are said to be on track to run out of ammunition by 2 May.

Ukraine's Buk air defence systems were said to be in trouble by mid-April. Air defence systems overseeing the protection of front line troops could be "completely reduced" by 23 May.

However, the 'Secret' documents leaked were dated 23 February. It is unknown whether intelligence since this date has been updated.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Colonel Yuri Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said: “If we lose the battle for the skies, the consequences for Ukraine will be very serious. This is not the time to procrastinate.”

What else did the documents reveal?

As previously mentioned, the Ukraine war was not the only topic mentioned within the leaked correspondence. One of the most prominent pieces of information leaked after the information around Ukrainian air defences was around Israel.

A CIA intel update from 1 March detailed the movements of the Mossad intelligence agency around protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Widespread protests have been taking place across Israel in recent months against Netanyahu himself and the government's plans to overhaul the country's judicial system.

Intel, which was labelled as 'top secret' showed that the Mossad intelligence agency in Israel was encouraging the protests against Netanyahu. A statement from the Prime Minister's office said of the leaks: “The Mossad and its serving senior personnel have not engaged in the issue of the demonstrations at all and are dedicated to the value of service to the state that has guided the Mossad since its founding.”

Another piece of vital information leaked includes claims that the US tried to spy on South Korea, specifically senior officials involved in an arms deal. This included gathering intelligence on internal discussions which discussed the possible use of South Korean artillery shells in Ukraine if sold on by the US.

Speaking to the New York Times, Park Hong-keun, flood leader of the Democratic Party in South Korea, said: “If the report is true, it would be an action that can never be acceptable between allies of 70 years, and an infringement of sovereignty and diplomatic foul play that breaks bilateral trust head-on.” Seoul urged US officials to swiftly verify the validity of the documents.

What has the US said about the Pentagon leak?

Michael Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official, confirmed that the Pentagon was considering a US source of the leak. He told Reuters: “The focus now is on this being a US leak, as many of the documents were only in US hands."

Officials in the US have also not ruled out pro-Russian motives for leaking the information. It was also reported that the US has not ruled out that some information in the documents may be doctored to obscure their origin.