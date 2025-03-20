Persian New Year 2025 Nowruz: All about the March 20 celebrations تبریک سال نو

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

20th Mar 2025, 10:27am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

As well as being the spring equinox, when the sun passes the equator, today marks the start of Nowruz, or the Persian New Year.

Nowruz is celebrated at the exact moment of the sun crossing the celestial equator, which today was at 9.01am GMT.

Originally part of Persian and Iranian customs, the festivity has spread to other cultures and is now marked around the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The origins of Nowruz - which means New Day - are in Zoroastrianism; it remains a holy day for Zoroastrians, the Bahai and Ismaili Shia Muslims, is a secular holiday for most celebrants.

Globally, some 300 million people will wish each other "Happy New Year" ("Nowruz mobarak" in Persian) including in Iran, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and among the Kurds in Turkey, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

People shop at a market in Tehran as they prepare for Nowruz, the Persian New Yearplaceholder image
People shop at a market in Tehran as they prepare for Nowruz, the Persian New Year | Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

How is Nowruz celebrated?

Nowruz traditions focus on renewal, purification and connection. While the way people celebrate may differ from country to country, some key customs are shared across many cultures. Before the holiday, families deep-clean their homes to start the new year afresh.

Customs for the festival include various fire and water rituals, celebratory dances, gift exchanges, and poetry recitations, among others; these observances differ between the cultures of the diverse communities that celebrate it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the evening of the last Wednesday before the New Year, people light bonfires and jump over them, which symbolises stepping into the future.

The first few days of Nowruz see people visit family and friends, giving gifts, and sharing meals. New clothes are worn. The celebrations conclude on the 13th day of Nowruz when families go out for picnics, letting go of bad luck.

The United Nations officially recognized the "International Day of Nowruz" in February 2010.

Related topics:AfghanistanTurkeyIraqSyria

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice