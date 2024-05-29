Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person has fallen into a running engine at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, police have confirmed.

The aircraft was bound for Billund in Denmark, carrying passengers on flight KL1341, Dutch airline KLM have been reported to have said.

Marechaussee, the Netherland's Royal Military Constabulary, posted on X (formally Twitter) confirming the tragic incident. The post translates as saying: "An incident occurred this afternoon on the Schiphol platform where a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died. The Marechaussee starts an investigation."

They added: "All passengers and employees of the flight in question have been disembarked and are being taken care of."

A person has fallen into a running engine at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Picture: ANP/AFP via Getty Images