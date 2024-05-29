Amsterdam Airport Schiphol: Person falls into a running aeroplane engine, police confirm
A person has fallen into a running engine at an airport, it has been confirmed. The incident took place today (May 29) at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
The aircraft was bound for Billund in Denmark, carrying passengers on flight KL1341, Dutch airline KLM have been reported to have said.
Marechaussee, the Netherland's Royal Military Constabulary, posted on X (formally Twitter) confirming the tragic incident. The post translates as saying: "An incident occurred this afternoon on the Schiphol platform where a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died. The Marechaussee starts an investigation."
They added: "All passengers and employees of the flight in question have been disembarked and are being taken care of."
A spokesperson for Schiphol Airport has sent their condolences to those affected by the incident. They said: “Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an aeroplane engine. Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this. The Royal Military Police is currently conducting an investigation.”
