The attacker was reportedly on the front row during afternoon prayers

A suicide bomber has killed at least 28 people inside a mosque in the north-west Pakistan city of Peshawar, and left about 147 worshippers injured.

The attack happened on Monday (30 January) while people were saying their Zohr (afternoon) prayers.

Most of the casualties were police officers as the targeted mosque is located within a sprawling compound, which also serves as the city’s police headquarters.

Saddique Khan, a senior police official in Peshawar, said no one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. In the past, the Pakistani Taliban have been blamed for similar suicide attacks.

Security officials inspect the site of a mosque blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. - At least 17 people were killed in a mosque blast at a police headquarters in Pakistan, a hospital official said.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he detonated a bomb. There are fears the death toll will rise further as many of the wounded were in critical condition.

Geo News reports the injured were moved to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar.

The impact of the explosion caused the roof of the mosque to cave in, which injured many of the worshippers including policemen from nearby offices, according to Zafar Khan, a local police officer.

A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. He said he could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded.

Rescuers tried to remove mounds of debris from the mosque grounds and get to worshippers still trapped under the rubble, police said.

Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar (CCPO) Ejaz Khan, while talking to media, said that it was too early to say anything as many policemen are still trapped under the rubble.

The CCPO said: "We are currently focused on the rescue operation. We cannot say with surety but there is a smell of explosives inside the mosque. Mr Khan added that the site has the headquarters of the Peshawar Police, CTD, FRP, Elite Force and telecommunications department.

He said: "Close to 300-400 policemen usually offer prayers at the Zohr time. If a blast has taken place inside police lines then it is a security lapse but an investigation into the matter can reveal further.”

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan imposed a medical emergency in all hospitals of Peshawar. The interim CM also instructed rescue organisations to speed up relief activities.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing and ordered authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment to the victims. He also vowed “stern action” against those who were behind the attack.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also condemned the bombing, calling it a “terrorist suicide attack” in a Twitter posting. He wrote: “My prayers & condolences go to victims families.

“It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

Attacks on Peshawar

Peshawar is the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan and has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.

The Pakistani Taliban, are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, and are a separate group but also a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and Nato troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.