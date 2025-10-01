Philippines earthquake: Up to 60 dead and hundreds injured as 6.9-magnitude quake strikes

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Up to 60 people are thought to have died after tremors from a strong earthquake caused devastation - with authorities declaring a “state of calamity”.

The offshore quake, which had a magnitude 6.9, led to house and buildings collapsing in a central province of the Philippines. The epicentre was 10 miles north east of Bogo, acoast city of about 90,000 people. It happened at 10pm local time on Tuesday - 3pm GMT.

It is in the Cebu province, which has a population of about a million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rescuers search a site where a building collapsed and three people were reported missing in Bogo City on October 1, 2025, after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the central Philippinesplaceholder image
Rescuers search a site where a building collapsed and three people were reported missing in Bogo City on October 1, 2025, after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the central Philippines | Ted Aljibe/AFP via Getty Images

Residents had to scramble out of their homes into darkness as the intense shaking cut off power, officials said.

Workers are trying to bring in a backhoe - a digging attachment for a tractor - to hasten search and rescue efforts in a cluster of shanties in a mountain village hit by a landslide and boulders, said disaster mitigation officer Rex Ygot.

The city of Bogo and other affected towns and municipalities have declared a “state of calamity” as they assess the damage caused by the quake

Related topics:Earthquake
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice