A tsunami alert has been lifted in the Philippines after an offshore earthquake struck just a few dozen miles off the coast.

The 7.6-magnitude quake had an epicentre just under 40 miles south east of Manay in Davao Oriental Province in the Philippines this morning.

Employees at a shopping mall gather outside the building in Davao City, on the southern island of Mindanao on October 10, 2025, after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines | Bobbie Alota/AFP via Getty Images

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had warned that the earthquake could cause waves of up to 10ft above tide level reaching the Philippine coast. Coastal areas of Indonesia and the pacific island nation of Palau, which are more than 150 miles away from the epicentre, were also issued alerts as waves could have reached 3ft.

However, the alert has just been lifted, according to the US Tsunami Warning Center.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says it is expecting damage and aftershocks from the earthquake, which was caused by movement in a six-mile deep fault.

BBC Indonesia has reported that Hutdam Manurat, a government official, has said that residents of the Talaud Islands off the coast of Indonesia have been urged to stay on alert and schoolchildren have been sent home. At the moment the sea is calm and normal life is continuing, though.