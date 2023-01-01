Benedict was the first Pope to resign in almost 600 years

The funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be a simple one, the Vatican has confirmed.

Born Joseph Ratzinger in 1927, he made history after becoming the first Pope since Gregory XII in 1415 to resign. He stepped back from his role as leader of the Catholic Church due to ill health.

Benedict XVI, 95, spent his remaining years in a monastry within the Vatican and it was where he died on Saturday (31 December) morning. His funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday (5 January) and will be held in St Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor’s passage to heaven as he presided over a special New Year’s Day Mass in St Peter’s Basilica on Sunday (1 January) the day after his passing. The huge basilica will host Benedict’s coffin from Monday (2 January).

Here is all you need to know:

Is Pope Benedict lying in state?

The former pope erimus will lie in state for three days before his funeral. His body will be displayed in St Peter’s Basilica from Monday.

Thousands of faithful are expected to attend the Vatican to view Pope Benedict XVI. The papal state is an enclave within the city of Rome in Italy.

A general view shows worshipers attending the Pope's Easter Sunday mass outside St Peter's basilica on St. Peter's square on April 21, 2019 in the Vatican

When can the public see Pope Benedict?

Reuters reports that Pope Benedicts body will remain in the monastry where he lived until his death until Monday morning. There will be no official visits to see his body or public prayers during this time.

He will be transported to St Peter’s Basilica on 2 January and mourners will be able to come and pay their respects from 9am local time until 7pm. The timings will also be the same on Tuesday (3 January) and Wednesday (4 January).

When is the funeral?

Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral will be held on Thursday in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City. The service will begin at 9.30am local time (8.30am GMT).

The pontiff will lead Benedict’s funeral, in an unprecedented event in which a Pope will say the funeral Mass for his predecessor. That rite will be a simple one, the Vatican has said, in keeping with the wishes of Benedict, who for decades as a German cardinal had served as the Church’s guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy before he was elected pope in 2005.

In the last few years, Francis has hailed Benedict’s decision to become the first pope to resign in 600 years and has made clear he would consider such a step himself.

Tributes paid to Benedict

The King expressed his “deep sadness” at Benedict’s death in a message to his successor Pope Francis, as the head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, also paid tribute. Francis and an array of world leaders also honoured his legacy, with US president Joe Biden calling him an “inspiration to all” and “a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith”.