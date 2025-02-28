Pope Francis is being treated in hospital following an ‘isolated’ breathing crisis.

Sources told Sky News that the Pope “spent alternating respiratory physiotherapy with prayer in the chapel” before he suffered from an “isolated attack of bronchospasm” which led to “an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening or his respiratory condition.”

The report added: “The Holy Father was promptly aspirated and started on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response on gas exchange. The Holy Father always remained vigilant and oriented, collaborating in the therapeutic maneuvers. The prognosis therefore remains reserved. In the morning he received the Eucharist.”

Earlier on Friday, the Vatican said the Pope, who has been battling pneumonia for two weeks, will remain in hospital due to a complex clinical picture.

Pope Francis.

It added the 88-year-old had another "peaceful night" and was "now resting" in Rome's Gemelli Hospital. Italian news agency Ansa reported that the pontiff was now out of the "critical phase", citing Vatican sources.

The Pope was admitted to hospital on 14 February after experiencing breathing difficulties for several days. He was first treated for bronchitis before being diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.