Pope Francis is in a 'good and stable condition' after suffering from 'mild flu' that forced him to rely on another priest to speak for him during his Sunday address. The head of the Catholic Church skipped the weekly appearance and he did not appear at the window overlooking St Peter's Square. The Vatican admitted he was suffering from what it called a 'mild flu' the day before.

However, in the latest update as reported by Vatican News, the 86-year-old's health has now improved. In a statement released by Matteo Bruni, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, he said: “The Pope is in a good and stable condition; he has no fever, and his respiratory situation is clearly improving."

The Pope has reportedly been suffering from a “pulmonary inflammation," as he himself said on Sunday, appearing via videolink for his Sunday Angelus address. Bruni said the CT scan which the Pope underwent early Saturday afternoon at the Gemelli Hospital on Rome's Tiberian Island "ruled out pneumonia but showed pulmonary inflammation that has caused some breathing difficulties."

He added: “To increase the efficacy of the treatment, a cannula needle was inserted for the infusion of intravenous antibiotic therapy." He also said some important engagements for the next few days have been postponed, "so that he can devote the necessary time and energy to them".

However, he said: “Others, of an institutional nature or easier to endure given his current state of health, have been maintained." Pope Francis, who turns 87 next month, previously said he still plans to fly to Dubai this week for a climate conference despite his health issues.

On Sunday morning, the Pope recited the Angelus prayer by video link from the chapel of the his residence at the Casa Santa Marta to avoid exposure to the autumnal cold at the window of the Apostolic Palace.

