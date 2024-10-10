Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An online porn star has been seized by police in Brazil, accused of using her adult movie profile to launder hundreds of thousands of dollars for her drug-trafficking brother.

Investigators believe erotic performer Francielly Paiva flaunted a millionaire lifestyle to fake a massive legitimate income while she covered the tracks of her brother's drugs cash.

Pavia is often photographed posing in tiny bikinis by helicopters, supercars and on yachts at VIP resorts around the world in her posts for her thousands of Instagram followers.

Other more explicit clips on X, formerly Twitter, show her performing oral sex on a man driving a car and masturbating one partner with her feet.

Francielly Paiva poses in undated photo. She was allegedly involved in drug trafficking in Brazil. Note: Photo taken from social media. (@cielly.paiva.fcp/Newsflash) | @cielly.paiva.fcp/Newsflash

She was arrested on October 9 in a police crackdown on her brother's drug empire that saw 10 suspects seized. Judges also issued 20 search and seize warrants for the investigation, codenamed Operation Portokali.

Police will reportedly be going through her bank accounts linked to her porn platforms to see how much money they genuinely generated.

The investigation began after the arrest of a suspect in Itajai, in the state of Santa Catarina, whose cell phone revealed detailed information about the gang’s operation in the state of Goias.

Civil Police believe she not only laundered cash through her porn profiles but was the chief financial operator for the entire organisation. Investigators used the codename 'Portokali', Greek for orange, because of the deep tan Pavia gained on her frequent trips to the country to supervise laundering in Europe.

A Civil Police spokesperson told local media: "She knew how to disguise, acting publicly and in parallel with legal and illegal activities, such as adult content and money laundering."

Police say Paiva is being held in custody while police search her phones, devices and documents for other members of the network.

