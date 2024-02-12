Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multiple people have been injured, including two "seriously" - after a tree fell onto a rollercoaster in Spain. The incident occurred on the Tomahawk ride at the PortAventura theme park, located in Tarragona, eastern Spain, on Sunday morning (February 11).

A spokesperson for the park, in Tarragona, eastern Spain, has since blamed "strong winds". They said: "The incident was caused by a tree falling close to the Tomahawk ride. Some of the branches hit visitors who were on the ride."

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PortAventura theme park in Tarragona, Spain

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement added that it was "completely unrelated to the operation and maintenance of our attractions, which meet the highest safety standards and are subject to rigorous daily inspections".

Emergency services said a total of 14 people were injured in the incident, with five people taken to hospitals in the area, including two who were in a critical condition.