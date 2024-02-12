PortAventura: Two in critical condition & others injured after tree falls onto Tomahawk rollercoaster
Multiple people have been injured, including two "seriously" - after a tree fell onto a rollercoaster in Spain. The incident occurred on the Tomahawk ride at the PortAventura theme park, located in Tarragona, eastern Spain, on Sunday morning (February 11).
A spokesperson for the park, in Tarragona, eastern Spain, has since blamed "strong winds". They said: "The incident was caused by a tree falling close to the Tomahawk ride. Some of the branches hit visitors who were on the ride."
The statement added that it was "completely unrelated to the operation and maintenance of our attractions, which meet the highest safety standards and are subject to rigorous daily inspections".
Emergency services said a total of 14 people were injured in the incident, with five people taken to hospitals in the area, including two who were in a critical condition.
PortAventura describes the ride as a "children's roller coaster with frenetic climbs and descents that will test the bravery of all those who dare to challenge it."
