Authorities are battling the fire in Lusail City

A huge fire has broke out on a construction site near to the fan village for the Qatar World Cup.

The blaze happened in Qetaifan Island, Lusail City, on Saturday (26 November) morning. Authorities have said that the fire is under control.

Pictures and video from Qatar show huge plumes of smoke rising into the air. It can be seen from the fan village, named Qetaifan Island North.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior quickly rushed to play down concerns about the fire. The account tweeted: “The Civil Defence controls a fire at a building under construction in Qetaifan Island, without casualties. #MOIQatar.”

A general view shows the Katara Towers in the Qatari coastal city of Lusail. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

One person tweeted: “Huge Fire near the Lusail area north of Doha, Qatar. Direction where the main stadium is located. Firetruck on the way.” Another added: “Fire seen near lusail qatar.”

