A man accused of setting Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei on fire, leading to her death, has died from burns he sustained during the alleged attack.

Dickson Ndiema, her alleged attacker and former partner, had been receiving treatment for burns covering 30% of his body at Moi Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Kenya, where his death was confirmed by hospital spokesman Owen Menach, according to the Associated Press.

Ndiema reportedly suffered the injuries after dousing Cheptegei with petrol and setting her alight following a dispute over land that the athlete had purchased in Trans Nzoia County, Kenya. Cheptegei, who competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics in July and finished 44th, tragically succumbed to her injuries last Thursday with 80% of her body covered in burns.

Her parents said she had bought land in Trans Nzoia county to be near Kenya’s many athletic training centres. Her father, Joseph Cheptegei, told reporters last week that Ndiema, his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, had been stalking and threatening her and that the family had informed police.

He said he wanted justice and expressed concern that the suspect had not been under guard in hospital in case he tried to escape. Cheptegei is expected to be buried at her home in Uganda on Saturday.

The president of the International Olympic Committee said her participation had been a source of “inspiration”. Thomas Bach said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn about Rebecca Cheptegei’s death following the horrible attack against her. Rebecca’s participation in the Paris 2024 women’s marathon was a source of inspiration, pride and joy.”