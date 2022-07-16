A restraining order has been filled against the Livin’ la Vida Loca singer

Ricky Martin could face up to 50 years in prison in his native Puerto Rico, according to reports.

A restraining order has been filled against the singer by a member of his family.

Martin has strenuously denied the “completely false” accusations and said he will respond with “dignity” to the judicial process.

What are the accusations?

The person who filed the order is reportedly a member of the Puerto Rican superstar’s own family.

The order was filed earlier this month under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, with police spokesman Axel Valencia previously unable to provide further details including who filed the order.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Martin physically and psychologically attacked the victim during a seven-month period.

Ricky Martin. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Could Ricky Martin face time in prison?

Some outlets have reported that the family member involved is Martin’s nephew.

In Puerto Rico, crimes relating to incest in can carry a prison sentence of up to 50 years.

How has Ricky Martin responded?

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” Martin’s lawyer, Marty Singer told US outlet Deadline.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

Singer added: “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs.

“But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Responding to the original order, Martin wrote in a statement: “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time.

“I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

Who is Ricky Martin?

The singer was born Enrique Martín Morales but goes by Ricky Martin professionally.

He has been dubbed the “King of Latin Pop”.

His career began with his self-titled 1991 album.

Martin’s first international hit came in 1995 with Maria.

He hit number one in the US charts in 1999 with his first English language album - also self-titled.

It featured the hit single Livin’ la Vida Loca, which topped the charts in America and England.

During his career he has won two Grammy awards - in 1998 for Best Latin Pop Performance and in 2006 for Best Latin Pop Album for A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Edition).

Martin has also won four Latin Grammy Awards throughout his career, most recently in 2020 for Best Pop Vocal Album for Pausa

Outside of music he has been involved in philanthropy and activism.