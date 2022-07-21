The Livin’ la Vida Loca singer has won his court battle in Puerto Rico

Ricky Martin has had a temporary restraining order lifted after a court battle in his native Puerto Rico.

The court “archived” the order against the superstar, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said on Thursday.

Martin had strenuously denied the “completely false” accusations and had said he would respond with “dignity” to the judicial process.

Here is the latest:

Why has the case been dropped?

Ricky Martin attended a virtual court hearing for the case in Puerto Rico today (21 July).

where it was "archived" after his nephew "voluntarily desisted" from moving forward, saying he no longer needed protection.

Why was a temporary restraining order issued?

A temporary restraining order was issued in early July against the singer.

The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

It was issued under under the country's Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Law, also known as Act 54.

NBC News reports that it was issued on July 1 and was due to end today (21 July).

What were the accusations?

A restraining order was filed against Ricky Martin amid domestic violence allegations.

It was the Puerto Rican superstar’s own nephew who had filed the order, allegeding he sustained a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and now “fears for his safety”, NBC News reports.

The order was filed earlier this month under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, with police spokesman Axel Valencia previously unable to provide further details including who filed the order.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, it was claimed that Martin had physically and psychologically attacked the victim during a seven-month period.

Could he have faced time in prison?

In Puerto Rico, crimes relating to incest in can carry a prison sentence of up to 50 years.

However as the case has come to an end, he will not be facing any time in jail.

What did Ricky Martin’s lawyers say?

Speaking earlier in July, Martin’s lawyer, Marty Singer told US outlet Deadline: “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

Singer added: “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs.

“But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Responding to the original order, Martin wrote in a statement: “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time.

“I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

Ricky Martin said recently in a tweet that the order was based on “completely false” allegations and that he would face the process “with the responsibility that characterises me”.

How has he reacted?

“Just as we anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court,” Ricky Martin’s legal team said in a statement.

Who is Ricky Martin?

The singer was born Enrique Martín Morales but goes by Ricky Martin professionally.

He has been dubbed the “King of Latin Pop”.

His career began with his self-titled 1991 album.

Martin’s first international hit came in 1995 with Maria.

He hit number one in the US charts in 1999 with his first English language album - also self-titled.

It featured the hit single Livin’ la Vida Loca, which topped the charts in America and England.

During his career he has won two Grammy awards - in 1998 for Best Latin Pop Performance and in 2006 for Best Latin Pop Album for A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Edition).

Martin has also won four Latin Grammy Awards throughout his career, most recently in 2020 for Best Pop Vocal Album for Pausa

Outside of music he has been involved in philanthropy and activism.