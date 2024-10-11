Riders flees electric scooter as it bursts into flames in China
The scooter spontaneously combusted while being ridden in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on the evening of October 7. The incident occurred at about 7pm at the intersection of Huarong Road and Huaxing Road in Longhua District.
The accident forced the owner to roll on the ground to escape. Videos shared online show the cyclist riding through an intersection when flames erupted from the bike, sending sparks flying.
The scooter lost control and fell over, continuing to burn as the rider attempted to escape. In a separate clip, the presumed owner was seen nearby with severely burned clothing.
Firefighters quickly arrived to extinguish the flames, but by that time, the bike was reduced to just its frame. The Longhua District Fire Brigade reported that the cause of the fire and any potential modifications to the bike remain unclear.
The findings of the investigation will not be publicly released but will be communicated to the involved parties.
