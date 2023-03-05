Harrowing moment road explodes after water pipe bursts

A cyclist narrowly escaped death in the incident

This is the shocking moment a female cyclist narrowly avoiding death when a road exploded due to a burst water pipe.

The incident happened in India on the Mainde Chowk to Anglo Hindi High School route in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, on Saturday (4 March). The waterpipe reportedly exploded due to ‘extreme pressure’ and a young woman was injured as she cycled past.

Harrowing moment road explodes in India. Picture: SWNS

Dramatic footage shows the road crumbling open and thousands of gallons of water gushing out of the gaping chasm. Prafulla Vyavaye, the district engineer, said, “The work of repairing the pipeline is going on and all the pipelines will be removed in the future.”