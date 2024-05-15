Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico has been left in life-threatening condition after being shot, according to reports. The incident took place in the town of Handlova, almost 100 miles north east of the capital Bratislava, according to the news television station TA3.

The 59-year-old prime minister has since been taken to the hospital and a suspect has been detained, Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice.

The incident took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Mr Fico came to meet with supporters. Police sealed off the scene. A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N daily heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the premier to a car.

A post by Robert Fico’s team on his Facebook page says he was “shot multiple times”. The post read: “He (Fica) shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition. At this moment he is transported by helicopter to Banská Bystrica, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute procedure. The next few hours will decide.”

A witness at the scene earlier told Reuters he had heard several shots seeing a man detained by police. Footage has also been released of the moments the prime minister was shot and injured. In the video, a whistle is heard being blown while people rush round him who is lying on the floor. Police sirens can also be heard in the background.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “shocked” to hear the “awful news”. He said on X: “Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family.”

