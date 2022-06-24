Roe v Wade made abortions available nationwide to women in the United States following a ruling by the US Supreme Court in 1973

The US Supreme Court has officially overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade legal ruling on access to abortions. (Credit: NationalWorld)

The US Supreme Court has overturned the Roe v Wade ruling which granted the right to abortions for women across the United States.

The ruling, which had been made in 1973, has been upheld for almost 50 years, with the overturning of the decision expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states.

At least 25 states are expected adopt the ban, with 13 of those states, including Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, having a “trigger law” which could mean that the implementation of the new law is immediate.

The ruling was confirmed by the US Supreme Court comes after a draft opinion was leaked to Politico more than one month ago, which suggested that the court was preparing to overturn the decision.