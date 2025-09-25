This is the moment Brazil football legend and senator Romario runs out of fuel in his £210,000 luxury car and breaks down in the middle of a busy street.

Video shows the former striker walking alongside a motorcycle courier as they carry fuel cans before pouring petrol into the tank in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, September 23.

The footage also shows Romario struggling to get the nozzle into the filler neck as people pass by on the street.

Left, Romario - also pictured right - runs out of gas and his car breaks down in the middle of the street in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | @romariofaria/Newsflash/NX / @americarjoficial/Newsflash/NX

After the clip began circulating online, the senator shared it on his own social media and laughed about what happened.

He wrote: "People don't forgive lol. An empty bag doesn't stand up and a car without fuel doesn't move."

Romario, nicknamed 'Baixinho' (Shorty) due to his five feet six inches height, was a star of Brazil's 1994 World Cup–winning team.

He scored more than 700 career goals for clubs including PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona and Flamengo before retiring and entering politics.

(Mike Leidig / newsX)