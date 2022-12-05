Explosions were heard in Ryazan and Saratov with at least three people dead and others injured in the incidents

At least three people have died after mysterious explosions were heard at two Russian military bases. According to Russian state media, explosions were heard in airfields in Ryazan and Saratov, south-east of Moscow, resulting in the death of three people and injuring several others.

Three people are reported to have died and six injured as a fuel tanker exploded in Ryazan, while two more people were hurt in the Saratov incident. It is currently unknown what caused both of the explosions.

Ukraine has not commented on the explosions in Ryazan and Saratov. However, presidential adviser Mykhaylo Polodlyak tweeted: "If something is launched into other countries’ airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point.", with many taking these words as a reference to the explosions.

Russian authorities have also not immediately commented on the incidents. It is believed that one of the bases is home to nuclear-capable strategic bombers which have been used in the war in Ukraine.

It comes as new Russian missile strikes hit cities across Ukraine. Targets in Odesa, Cherasky and Kryvyi Rih were among those hit as Russia seeks to destabilise Ukraine’s energy supply as winter continues to draw in.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Krylo Tymoshenko, wrote on social media site Telegram: “The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles!” Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force also said that land-based and shipbourne missiles were used, as well as strategic bombers.

The missile attacks have seen vital infrastructure destroyed in some parts. In Odessa, the entire city population has been left without water after a missile cut power to pumping stations in the region.