Children are among the victims of the shooting, the governor of the Udmurtia region has said

Six people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a school in central Russia (Photo: Adobe)

A gunman has killed 13 people, including seven children, and left 21 injured after opening fire at a school in central Russia on Monday, local authorities say.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 600 miles east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region, and those wounded are 14 children and seven adults.

Governor of the Udmurtia region Alexander Brechalov said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself, adding: “There are victims among the children, there are wounded too.”

The unidentified shooter was reportedly armed with two pistols, according to a state MP quoted by the Tass news agency.

The gunman later shot himself, according to the governor and local police. No details about the identity of the gunman or his motives have yet been released.

Graphic: Mark Hall / NationalWorld

The school, which educates children between grades one and 11, has been evacuated and the area around has been fenced off.