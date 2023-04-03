The explosion in St Petersburg wounded more than 20 people

A prominent Russian military blogger who had supported the fighting in Ukraine has been killed in an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg, the Russian interior ministry has said.

Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in the blast at the Street Food Bar No 1 cafe on Sunday (2 April) where he was speaking at a patriotic discussion event. At least 25 people were wounded in the explosion and 19 of them were taken to hospital, according to the regional governor, Alexander Beglov.

Interior ministry officials said police were called to the cafe, near the Neva river, at 18:13 local time (15:13 GMT). Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into what it described as a “high-profile murder”.

Russian police investigators inspect a damaged ‘Street bar’ cafe in a blast in Saint Petersburg (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Tatarsky - the pen name for Maxim Fomin - had filed regular reports from Ukraine and accumulated more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram messaging app channel. He was one of the most influential military bloggers and was known for his blustery pronouncements and ardent pro-war rhetoric.

Russia media and military bloggers said Mr Tatarsky was meeting with members of the public and that a woman presented him with a box containing a statuette that apparently exploded.

A patriotic Russian group that organised the event said it had taken security precautions, but added that “regrettably, they proved insufficient”.

There has not yet been any confirmation of who was responsible for the explosion and the Interior Ministry said everyone at the cafe at the time of the blast was being “checked for involvement”.

A St Petersburg website said the cafe that was targeted on Sunday was previously owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s notorious Wagner Group - the private army fighting for Russia in Ukraine. the St Petersburg news site Fontanka reports.

Several explosions, fires and apparent assassinations have occurred in Russia without any clear link to the conflict since the war with Ukraine broke out on 24 February last year.

After the Kremlin’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine last year, Mr Tatarsky posted a video in which he vowed: “That’s it. We’ll defeat everybody, kill everybody, rob everybody we need to. It will all be the way we like it. God be with you.” Many countries have condemned the annexation as illegal.

A top Ukrainian government official speculated that internal Russian opposition to the Kremlin’s invasion was behind the blast. But Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak blamed the explosion on a Russian “internal political fight”. He wrote on Twitter: “Spiders are eating each other in a jar. Question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time.”

Last August, Darya Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, died when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow.