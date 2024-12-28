Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologised to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for a "tragic incident" involving the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, resulting in 38 deaths.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aircraft, en route from Baku to Grozny, diverted towards Kazakhstan and crashed while attempting to land. Survivors reported hearing loud noises before the crash.

The Kremlin acknowledged that Russian air defence systems were active near Grozny at the time due to a Ukrainian drone strike but did not confirm whether these defences were responsible for the crash. Putin expressed his condolences, stating, "Vladimir Putin apologised for the tragic incident that occurred in Russian airspace."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologised to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for a "tragic incident" involving the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, resulting in 38 deaths. | Anadolu via Getty Images

This incident comes 10 years after the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, where a passenger jet was shot down over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. Investigations concluded that a Russian-made surface-to-air missile was responsible, though Russia has consistently denied involvement.

The recent crash has prompted Azerbaijan Airlines to suspend flights to several Russian airports, citing "physical and technical interference." Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash.