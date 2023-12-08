Those who have fallen ill reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe in plastic packages and trays

Salmonella via pre-cut melon has been linked to the death of eight people in the US and Canada.

In the US, three people have died and at least 96 more have needed hospital treatment as 230 salmonella cases have been reported in 38 states, according to health officials.

In Canada, 129 cases have been reported, where five people have died, and 44 people have been sent to hospital.

Those who have fallen ill reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe in plastic packages and trays sold in shops, as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged people not to buy, eat or serve cantaloupe if they don't know where it has come from.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also warned people saying if they are not sure whether the melon they have is one of the recalled products, they should not eat it, as six companies have issued recall notices for products containing cantaloupe, including fruit cup mixes.

Those affected include care home residents and children at daycare centres, but the number of those affected by the outbreak is likely to be higher than what's been reported as it typically takes three to four weeks to determine whether a sick person is part of an outbreak, but health officials are still working to determine whether more products are linked to the illnesses.

The CDC issued a similar warning in 2019, with 137 cases of salmonella linked to pre-cut melon, but led to no deaths. It suggested people contact a healthcare provider if they have:

High fever (temperature over 102°F)

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody stools

Prolonged vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Making very little urine



Dry mouth and throat



Dizziness when standing up