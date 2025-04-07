Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mother of a two-year-old boy who was forgotten in a nursery school van and died of heat stroke has said that she "loves" the daycare owner responsible who has been her long-time friend.

Salomao Rodrigues Faustino died after being forgotten by the daycare owner in Neropolis, in the Metropolitan Region of Goiania, in Brazil, on February 18.

The daycare owner, named as Flaviane Lima, has been arrested and charged with homicide, although her lawyer has requested that the charge be changed to manslaughter.

On the day Salomao died, according to police chief Andre Fernandes, the child was left inside the car for four hours under the beating sun.

Lima called the Fire Department to help Salomao. He was taken to the Hospital Sagrado Coracao de Jesus, but did not survive.

Picture shows two-year-old Salomao Rodrigues Faustino, undated. He died in Neropolis, Brazil, on Feb.18, 2025.Note: Private photo taken from social media.(@gisellerodrigues_ccb/Newsflash/NX) | @gisellerodrigues_ccb/Newsflash/NX

His little body was released by the Goiania Institute of Forensic Medicine (IML) and taken to Neropolis, where he was laid to rest.

According to the police spokesperson, medical reports indicate that the boy suffered heatstroke, also known as hyperthermia, which is an increase in body temperature.

When asked about what happened on the day of her son's death, Giselle said that there is no explanation for what happened, adding: "The world may or may not judge, but I put myself in their shoes too, there are two families that are destroyed at this moment."

Picture shows two-year-old Salomao Rodrigues Faustino with his mother Giselle Faustino, undated. He died in Neropolis, Brazil, on Feb.18, 2025. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

And Giselle has said that she loves Lima, the daycare owner who she was friends with prior to the fatal incident.

She explained: "I don't know how to explain the love that God placed in my heart for her! I always admired Flaviane as a person, I handpicked who with and where my son would stay."

Fernandes said that the footage recorded by the nursery school's cameras shows Lima's despair, fear and surprise when she discovered the boy in the car.

He said: "It was a very serious memory lapse. It was total despair, which left her helpless. All the preparation she had up until that moment was not enough."

The police also reported that the investigation showed that the owner of the nursery had a good relationship with the child and that they liked each other.

He said: "She had affection for the child. Not just her, but everyone in the nursery, according to statements in the police investigation."

The investigation is ongoing.

Story: NewsX