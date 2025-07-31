A popular theme park in Saudi Arabia has been forced to shut down after a fairground ride snapped in mid-air, leaving 23 people injured and three in critical condition.

According to Arab News, the incident occurred in the Al-Hada area of Taif on Wednesday evening when the “360 Big Pendulum” ride collapsed mid-operation.

In a statement posted on the regional government’s official X account, Taif Governor Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz ordered the immediate closure of the resort pending a full investigation.

“Several injuries occurred; some were treated at the site, while others were transferred to hospital care,” the statement read. Authorities confirmed that no fatalities were reported.

Eyewitness footage widely circulated online shows the pendulum ride, a large swing-style attraction, experiencing a structural failure in its central support column, which split horizontally while in motion. The ride’s passenger arm then plummeted to the ground with riders still strapped in their seats.

Chaos unfolded as other parkgoers rushed to help. Several were injured either during the initial impact or by high-speed debris from the shattered ride. Emergency services, including civil defence, paramedics, and local police arrived swiftly at the scene.

Some victims were treated for minor injuries at the site, while others were taken to nearby hospitals.

Preliminary findings into the incident are expected to be released in the coming days.