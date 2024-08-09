Wild CCTV shows the moment mum on school run forgets her daughter - forcing teen to run after her mum’s car
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wild CCTV shows the moment a mum on the school run accidentally forgets her daughter on the way to drop her off - forcing the daughter to sprint behind her mum’s car.
Car park footage shows the mum, who did not wish to be named, getting into the driver's seat while her teenage daughter opens the back door of the car to put her school bag on the seat. As the teen closes the door, and moves to get into the passenger seat, her mum, seemingly thinking she’s already in the car, pulls off.
The teenager assumes her mum will stop after leaving the car parking space, however, after the vehicle continues to speed towards the car park’s exit, she is forced to frantically run after the car. The teen, from Jinhua in eastern China, reportedly caught up with her mum and made it to school on time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.