Luxury penthouses in the world's tallest apartment block named after F1 motor racing legend Ayrton Senna are to sell for a sky-high £27m.

The 540-metre (1,780-foot) high Senna Tower, to be built in Santa Catarina, Brazil, will top the current tallest block Central Park Tower in New York.

Now it has emerged that the new super-tower's prices are to be as breathtaking as its views. Two triplex penthouse topping the block were initially estimated at £12m.

Now it has emerged that the super lux homes will come with a price tag of more than double the estimate at £27m, or 200m Brazilian reals.

Plans show that constructors FG Empreendimentos are building 228 apartments including 18 suspended mansions and the two huge penthouses.

Eight ultra-speed lifts will whisk residents from floor to door in seconds and the tower has separate lifts to carry owners' cars to special high-rise garages. As well as luxury homes, the building will also contain luxury restaurants and designer shops open to the public.

F1 star Senna's niece, artist Lalalli Senna, who helped create the building says its design shooting into the sky shows his fight for success as the 'Journey of the Hero'.

She explained: "The Senna Tower is a work of art of monumental proportions. A symbol that inspires us to seek to overcome our limitations in order to express what is great within us. The tower has this architectural form precisely to symbolise this heroic trajectory of overcoming our limitations towards our ideals and the manifestation of our profound potential."

The tower, which will cost 3bn reals (£400m) to build, also has a residents-only 6,000 square metres (64,580 square feet) rooftop garden and infinity pool.

Engineers will use special Tunes Mass Dampers to minimise the phenomenon of building sway caused by strong winds. Apartment sales are expected to begin in April, with construction set to start in the second half of 2025.

Three-time F1 world champion Senna died at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix aged just 33 and is one of the most beloved motor racing legends of all time.

