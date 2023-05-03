Serbian police say the suspect was a student at the school, and was born in 2009. The boy was arrested in the schoolyard, and allegedly used his father’s gun in the incident

Police officers escort a minor, a seventh grade student who is suspected of a shooting at a school in Belgrade on Wednesday (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Eight children and a security guard have been killed, after a teenage boy allegedly opened fire at a school in central Belgrade, Serbian police have said.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school, at around 8.40am local time (7.40am BST) on Wednesday morning (3 May). Six other children and a teacher were also injured in the attack, they said in a statement.

Police identified the suspected shooter by his initials - KK. In a statement, they said the suspect was a student at the school, and was born in 2009. The boy was arrested in the schoolyard, police said, adding that he is believed to have used his father’s gun in the incident. Photos from reporters at the scene show officers leading the suspect away in handcuffs, a black jacket over his head to protect his identity.

Local media footage from the scene showed a commotion outside the school as police removed the suspect, with parents comforting sobbing children in the street.

Milan Milosevic, who said his daughter was in a history class when the shooting took place, told N1 television that he rushed out when he heard what had happened. “I asked, ‘Where is my child?’ but no-one could tell me anything at first,” he said. “Then she called and we found out she was out.

“He [the shooter] fired first at the teacher and then the children who ducked under the desks,” Mr Milosevic quoted his daughter as saying. “She said he was a quiet boy and a good student.”

Police have sealed off the blocks around the school, and are continuing to work at the scene.

Mass shootings in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region are extremely rare and none has been reported in schools in recent years. In the last mass shooting in 2013, a Balkan war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.