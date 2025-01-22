Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Filipino tourist suffered serious injuries after being hit by an oncoming train while posing for a photo in Taiwan.

The incident took place at Shifen Old Street, a popular tourist destination in New Taipei City’s Pingxi district, Taiwan on January 20, and has since gained widespread attention after surveillance footage of the accident went viral on social media.

The video shows the woman, in her 30s, stretching out her arms to pose for a photo when the train strikes her arm, sending her to the ground. The impact left her dangerously close to falling under the moving train. According to the New Taipei City Fire Department, the tourist sustained a deep cut, 3cm to 5cm long, on her head, as well as injuries to her chest and pelvis. She was taken to Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, where she remains conscious and in stable condition.

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan confirmed on January 21 that the woman requires surgery for her injuries. “She is currently stable, but she needs medical procedures to address her wounds,” the office said, as reported by GMA News Online.

Local authorities revealed that the woman had trespassed onto the railway, which is restricted to the public. If found guilty of compromising railway safety, she may face a fine of NT$50,000 to NT$100,000 (approximately £1,241 to £2,482). If the incident is deemed to have caused serious injuries, the fine could rise to NT$100,000 (£2,482) to NT$300,000 (£7,447).

Shifen Old Street, known for its scenic railway tracks and stores selling sky lanterns, is a popular destination for photos, but authorities have repeatedly warned against trespassing on active railways.