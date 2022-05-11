Experienced journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed whilst reporting from the West Bank town of Jenin

An Al Jazeera journalist has been shot and killed whilst working in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh was reportedly killed during an Israeli raid whilst working in the town of Jenin.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her death has been condemned by journalism organisations around the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about what happened to Shireen Abu Akleh.

Who was Shireen Abu Akleh?

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has reportedly been shot dead in the West Bank (Pic: Getty Images)

Shireen Abu Akleh was a veteran journalist, who had worked for the Arabic language channel Al Jazeera since 1997.

The 51-year-old, who was a joint Palestinian and US citizen, was Al Jazeera’s Palestinian reporter.

A well-respected journalist, she lived and reported from East Jerusalem, covering events such as the Second Intifada.

What happened to the Al Jazeera journalist?

Abu Akleh was shot whilst reporting on an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp.

She was rushed to hospital, but died from her injuries in the early hours of 11 May.

In video footage, the journalist is seen wearing a blue flak jacket, with the word press, identifying her as a member of the media.

The Palestinian Health Ministry say she was hit by gunfire from Israeli forces.

A second journalist, Ali Al-Samud who was working as Abu Akleh’s producer was also shot in the back and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Recalling the attack to Al Jazeera, eyewitness and Palestinian journalist Shatha Hanaysha said: “We were four journalists, we were all wearing vests, all wearing helmets.

“The [Israeli] occupation army did not stop firing even after she collapsed. I couldn’t even extend my arm to pull her because of the shots.”

What has Al Jazeera said?

Al Jazeera condemned the attack, the Doha-based Arabic language channel said in a statement that it blamed Israel.

The channel urged the international community to: "condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately targeting and killing our colleague, Shireen Abu Akleh".

In a statement, Al Jazeera’s managing director, Giles Trendle expressed the channel was “shocked and saddened,” by the journalist’s death.

He continued: “We have had a history throughout the world but particularly in this region, where we have had tragedies.”

What has Israel said?

In response to the journalist’s death, Israel has said that its forces had come under attack while operating in Jenin and that they had returned fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett suggested that: "There is a considerable chance that armed Palestinians, who fired wildly, were the ones who brought about the journalist’s unfortunate death".

Israel’s foreign ministry said it had proposed a joint pathology investigation with Palestinian forces.

The US has also made a statement as Abu Akleh was an American citizen.

Tom Nides, the US ambassador to Israel tweeted: "I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin."

Where is the West Bank?

Home to nearly three million Palestinians, the West Bank was captured by Israel in 1967.

The region is under control of Israeli military rule, with Palestinians wanting it to form part of their future state.