The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.7 earthquake occurred 16 miles from Burias on the southern coast of the Philippines with its core being 48 kilometres below the surface. Social media videos showed people running for shelter and yelling in terror as pillars at two sizable malls gave way and ceilings began to collapse.

Robinsons GenSan mall and SM City General Santos mall both declared their temporary closures. There were no injuries reported. According to officials, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr gave government organisations instructions to guarantee the security and well-being of all those impacted by the earthquake.