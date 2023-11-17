Shopping centre ceilings collapse as powerful undersea earthquake rocks southern Philippines
The southern Philippines was rocked by a strong undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7.
The southern Philippines was rocked by a strong undersea earthquake that caused shopping centre ceilings to collapse. There were no immediate reports of casualties, and there was no tsunami alert, reported the Associated Press.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.7 earthquake occurred 16 miles from Burias on the southern coast of the Philippines with its core being 48 kilometres below the surface. Social media videos showed people running for shelter and yelling in terror as pillars at two sizable malls gave way and ceilings began to collapse.
Robinsons GenSan mall and SM City General Santos mall both declared their temporary closures. There were no injuries reported. According to officials, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr gave government organisations instructions to guarantee the security and well-being of all those impacted by the earthquake.
The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults encircling the ocean, therefore it frequently suffers earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.