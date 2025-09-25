An influencer has been ordered to wear an electronic tag and stay at home every night after she admitted stealing more than £360 worth of goods from a supermarket.

The sentence was handed down in Singapore to social media star Genie Yamaguchi on September 23. Court documents showed the theft happened at the Orchard Central outlet of the Japanese discount chain Don Don Donki in the early hours of August 25 last year.

Yamaguchi, 30, must observe a curfew from 10pm to 6am every day for three months. She was also issued with a Day Reporting Order, which requires offenders to report to a centre for supervision, counselling and rehabilitation.

The influencer, who runs a preserved flower service and a beauty aesthetics clinic, had pleaded guilty to the shoplifting charge.

She and her friend, Lee Suet Keay Cheryl, put 27 items including cosmetics, bags and food into a cart worth 628 Singapore dollars £362 and left the store without paying.

A staff member saw the theft and informed a manager. CCTV footage also confirmed the offence.

Police arrested Yamaguchi the following month. Only nine of the items were recovered. Her lawyer told the court she had already compensated the store for the stolen goods.

Prosecutors noted she had no prior criminal record and requested the alternative community-based sentence.

