Six people found dead at Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok after suspected poisoning
The Thai newspaper Matichon showed photos of police at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel investigating the deaths after being summoned by hotel staff. It said five bodies were found inside a room and one outside.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who has ordered an investigation into the incident, went to the scene but did not provide any additional information to reporters.
An initial report that there had been a shooting was dismissed by the local police. Police said the victims all arrived at the hotel at different times and it was not a self-harm incident.
According to local police, investigators found the bodies foaming at the mouth and there was no sign of fighting, struggle or robbery.
