Six people found dead at Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok after suspected poisoning

16th Jul 2024
The exterior of the Grand Hyatt Erawan where six people were confirmed dead after an incident in central Bangkok on July 16, 2024. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty ImagesThe exterior of the Grand Hyatt Erawan where six people were confirmed dead after an incident in central Bangkok on July 16, 2024. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
The exterior of the Grand Hyatt Erawan where six people were confirmed dead after an incident in central Bangkok on July 16, 2024. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images | Getty Images
Six people have been found dead inside a luxury hotel in Bangkok after a suspected poisoning. Thailand’s Foreign Minister said that the dead were reported to be two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals.

The Thai newspaper Matichon showed photos of police at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel investigating the deaths after being summoned by hotel staff. It said five bodies were found inside a room and one outside.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who has ordered an investigation into the incident, went to the scene but did not provide any additional information to reporters.

An initial report that there had been a shooting was dismissed by the local police. Police said the victims all arrived at the hotel at different times and it was not a self-harm incident.

According to local police, investigators found the bodies foaming at the mouth and there was no sign of fighting, struggle or robbery.

