Japan space agency says spacecraft is on Moon but is still ‘checking its status’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Japan’s space agency has said its unmanned spacecraft is on the Moon, but it is still “checking its status”. More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) came down on to the lunar surface at around 12.20am Tokyo time (3.20pm GMT). If Slim landed successfully, Japan would become the fifth country to accomplish the feat after the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the spacecraft descended, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s mission control said that everything was going as planned and later said that Slim was on the lunar surface. But there was no mention of whether the landing was successful. Mission control kept repeating that it was “checking its status” and that more information would be given at a news conference. It was not immediately clear when the news conference would start.

Slim started its descent at midnight on Saturday, and within 15 minutes it was down to about 10 kilometres (six miles) above the lunar surface, according to the space agency, which is known as JAXA.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) came down on to the lunar surface at around 12.20am Tokyo time (1520 GMT).